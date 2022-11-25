Who's Playing

Cornell @ Monmouth

Current Records: Cornell 4-1; Monmouth 0-5

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Cornell Big Red will be on the road. They will take on the Monmouth Hawks at 2 p.m. ET on Friday at OceanFirst Bank Center. The Big Red will be strutting in after a victory while Monmouth will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Cornell has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Canisius Golden Griffins on Tuesday. Cornell took their game against Canisius 79-70.

As for Monmouth, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 85-66 fall against the Colgate Raiders on Monday.

The Big Red are now 4-1 while the Hawks sit at 0-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cornell comes into the contest boasting the 22nd most points per game in college basketball at 86.6. On the other end of the spectrum, Monmouth is 359th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 56.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Monmouth won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Cornell.