Who's Playing

Delaware @ Monmouth

Current Records: Delaware 12-11; Monmouth 2-20

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Hawks and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at OceanFirst Bank Center. Monmouth is out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.

Monmouth strolled past the North Carolina A&T Aggies with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 79-64. Monmouth's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Jakari Spence, who had 14 points and seven assists in addition to five boards, and guard Tahron Allen, who had 23 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Delaware sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 81-78 victory over the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday. Four players on Delaware scored in the double digits: guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (21), guard Gianmarco Arletti (18), guard Christian Ray (15), and guard Cavan Reilly (14).

The Hawks are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 7-15), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Monmouth is now 2-20 while the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 12-11. Monmouth is 0-1 after wins this year, Delaware 5-6.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fightin' Blue Hens are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.