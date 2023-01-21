Who's Playing

Hampton @ Monmouth

Current Records: Hampton 3-16; Monmouth 1-18

What to Know

The Hampton Pirates will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to OceanFirst Bank Center at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Hampton was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 79-73 to the Drexel Dragons. Hampton's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Marquis Godwin, who had 19 points.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Monmouth Hawks and the College of Charleston Cougars on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Monmouth falling 69-55 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Andrew Ball (16 points) and forward Myles Foster (15 points) were the top scorers for the Hawks.

The losses put Hampton at 3-16 and Monmouth at 1-18. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Hampton has only been able to knock down 37.90% percent of their shots, which is the 361st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Monmouth has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 361st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 56.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.