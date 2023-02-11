Who's Playing

Hofstra @ Monmouth

Current Records: Hofstra 18-8; Monmouth 5-20

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks are 0-6 against the Hofstra Pride since December of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Hawks and Hofstra will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET at OceanFirst Bank Center. Monmouth is out to stop an 11-game streak of losses at home.

Monmouth beat the Stony Brook Seawolves 61-54 on Wednesday. Monmouth's guard Tahron Allen looked sharp as he had 22 points along with six steals and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Hofstra didn't have too much trouble with the Northeastern Huskies on the road on Wednesday as they won 72-53. Hofstra's guard Jaquan Carlos was one of the most active players for the team, picking up ten points and nine assists in addition to nine boards.

The Hawks are now 5-20 while the Pride sit at 18-8. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Monmouth is stumbling into the matchup with the 360th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 59 on average. Hofstra's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hofstra have won all of the games they've played against Monmouth in the last nine years.