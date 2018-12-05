Monmouth vs. Hofstra odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 6-2 roll

The Monmouth Hawks (0-9) of the MAAC will seek their first victory of the season on Wednesday when they visit the Hofstra Pride (5-3) of the CAA in a 7 p.m. ET tipoff at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on Long Island.

Hofstra will seek its first three-game winning streak of the season and is coming off a 78-52 victory at Kennesaw State, while Monmouth faces its third game in a tough four-game road trip that started with blowout losses to Kentucky and Bucknell. The clubs share Cal State Fullerton as a common opponent, with Hofstra posting an 80-71 victory, while Monmouth fell 87-63 to the Titans.

The model knows the Pride are eager to build on their budding momentum, as they have won three of four, with the lone setback coming in a 69-67 loss at VCU.

In the blowout of Kennesaw State on Friday, they dominated from the outset and built a 15-point halftime lead. Justin Wright-Foreman led the way with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. The senior forward has now posted double-figures in 61 consecutive games.

The Pride's five victories have come by an average of 16.2 points, but that doesn't mean they are assured of covering the number against a Monmouth club desperately seeking its first victory of the season.

The Hawks have prepared for conference play with a brutal nonconference slate that has included clashes with St. Joseph's, West Virginia, Kentucky and Valparaiso. In their most recent home game, they nearly upset Ivy League stalwart Princeton before falling 60-57.

Despite their struggles this season, the Hawks hold a 6-2 lead in the all-time series against Hofstra. They are looking to avenge last year's 85-84 loss that came when Jalen Ray hit a game-winner at the buzzer to complete a comeback from a 14-point deficit.

Monmouth was dealt a blow when leading scorer Micah Seaborn turned pro instead of returning for his senior season. He was selected by the Grand rapids Drive in the G League. But coach King Rice, who played point guard at North Carolina, has already turned this program around before. He led the Hawks to 55 wins during a two-season span from 2015-17 that included a pair of NIT appearances.

