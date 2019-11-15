Monmouth vs. Kansas odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Nov 15. predictions from proven computer model

The Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Monmouth Hawks at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is 1-1 overall and 1-0 at home, while Monmouth is 1-2 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Hawks opened their season in a huge way, beating Lehigh by a final score of 66-62. Kansas, meanwhile, opened its season with a heartbreaking loss against Duke before overwhelming UNC-Greensboro at home, 74-62. The Jayhawks are favored by 26.5 points in the latest Kansas vs. Monmouth odds, while the Over-Under is set at 141. Before entering any Monmouth vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 19 turnovers, Kansas took down UNC-Greensboro last Friday. Kansas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Devon Dotson, who had 22 points and six assists along with eight boards, and C Udoka Azubuike, who finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Dotson is averaging 37.5 minutes on the court through the first two games, and he leads the Jayhawks in scoring (19.5) and free-throw percentage (87.5), while Azubuike leads the team in rebounds, averaging nine per game.

Meanwhile, Monmouth, coming off a 14-21 (10-8 MAAC) campaign in 2018-19, suffered a grim 73-54 defeat to Kansas State in its last outing. Junior guard Ray Salnave was the lone bright spot for the Hawks against the Wildcats, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds and two assists. The Hawks will certainly be relying on their explosive veteran in a hostile road environment against a ranked opponent on Friday night.

