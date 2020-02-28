Monmouth vs. Rider odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 28 predictions from proven computer model

The Monmouth Hawks and the Rider Broncs are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Alumni Gymnasium. Rider is 15-12 overall and 9-1 at home, while the Hawks are 16-11 overall and 6-9 on the road. Monmouth enters Friday's matchup having won three of its past four games. Rider, meanwhile, has lost three of its last four. The Broncs are favored by three-points in the latest Rider vs. Monmouth odds, while the over-under is set at 150. Before entering any Monmouth vs. Rider picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Rider vs. Monmouth spread: Rider -3

Rider vs. Monmouth over-under: 150 points

Rider vs. Monmouth money line: Rider -159, Monmouth +135

What you need to know about Rider

Rider received a tough blow on Sunday as the Broncs fell 73-54 to the St. Peter's Peacocks. Despite their most recent setback, the Broncs will enter tonight's contest confident they can secure a victory. That's because the Broncs earned an 81-72 victory the last time these two teams met on Rider's home court. In addition, Rider is 4-1 against the spread in its last five meetings against Monmouth at home.

The Broncs are led by guard Dimencio Vaughn, who's averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this season. In his last meeting against Monmouth, Vaughn filled the stat sheet with 28 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists.

What you need to know about Monmouth

Monmouth had enough points to win and then some against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Sunday, taking its matchup 89-78. Monmouth has won 14 of its last 20 games, and the Hawks will be looking to secure their third consecutive victory on Friday night.

Monmouth, who's averaging 71.1 points per game this season, has had tremendous success against Rider lately. In fact, the Hawks are 7-3 in their last 10 meetings against Rider. Offensively, the Hawks are led by Deion Hammond, who's averaging 15.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Hammond has scored double-digit points in 12 of his last 13 outings.

