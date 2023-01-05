Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ Monmouth

Current Records: Stony Brook 5-9; Monmouth 1-13

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Monmouth Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at OceanFirst Bank Center. The Seawolves will be strutting in after a win while Monmouth will be stumbling in from a defeat.

After constant struggles on the road, Stony Brook has finally found some success away from home. This past Saturday they capped 2022 off with a 65-61 victory over the Northeastern Huskies. Stony Brook got double-digit scores from four players: forward Frankie Policelli (17), center Keenan Fitzmorris (16), guard Tanahj Pettway (15), and guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore (14).

Meanwhile, Monmouth's 2022 ended with a 68-55 loss against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks last week. The top scorers for Monmouth were forward Myles Foster (12 points) and forward Klemen Vuga (12 points).

The Seawolves' win brought them up to 5-9 while the Hawks' defeat pulled them down to 1-13. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Stony Brook is 360th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.6 on average. Monmouth has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 357th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.