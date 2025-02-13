The Monmouth Hawks (8-17) and the Stony Brook Seawolves (6-19) are slated to play in a CAA showdown on Thursday. The Hawks had their three-game win streak halted on Saturday when Towson defeated Monmouth, 73-67. Meanwhile, Stony Brook ended its three-game losing streak when the Seawolves beat Hofstra, 80-75, on Feb. 8.

Tipoff from Island Federal Credit Union Arena is at 5 p.m. ET. The Hawks are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Monmouth vs. Stony Brook odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5. Before making any Stony Brook vs. Monmouth picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 season on a 211-154 betting roll (+2024) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Monmouth vs. Stony Brook and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Monmouth vs. Stony Brook:

Monmouth vs. Stony Brook spread: Hawks -2.5

Monmouth vs. Stony Brook over/under: 142.5 points

Monmouth vs. Stony Brook money line: Hawks -138, Seawolves +116

Monmouth vs. Stony Brook streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Monmouth can cover

Sophomore guard Abdi Bashir Jr. is an effective ball handler and scorer from all across the court. Bashir Jr. is seventh in the nation in points (21.1) to along with 2.1 assists and shoots 39% from downtown. He's scored 20-plus points in 15 games this season. On Feb. 1 against Delaware, Bashir Jr. racked up 25 points and three assists.

Junior guard Madison Durr gives this team another shot-creator in the backcourt. Durr logs 13.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. The Georgia native has tallied 17-plus points in four straight games. On Jan. 30 against Drexel, Durr finished with 40 points, five assists, and three steals.

Why Stony Brook can cover

Junior guard CJ Luster II consistently finds his way to the basket and has an effective jumper to space the floor. Luster II leads the team in points (15.6) to go along with 2.6 rebounds per game. The Texas native knocks down 42% of his 3-pointers. He's tallied 20-plus points in three of his last five games. In his last game, Luster II had 26 points, two rebounds, and two assists.

Senior forward Ben Wight uses his size to be an asset in the lane. Wight logs 8.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and shoots 55% from the field. The Ohio native has scored 10-plus points in four of his last six games. On Feb. 6 against Towson, Wight had 16 points and eight boards.

How to make Monmouth vs. Stony Brook picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 143 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Monmouth vs. Stony Brook, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.