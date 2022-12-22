Who's Playing

Yale @ Monmouth

Current Records: Yale 9-3; Monmouth 1-11

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs are staying on the road on Thursday to face off against the Monmouth Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at OceanFirst Bank Center. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Monmouth will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Yale strolled past the Fairfield Stags with points to spare last week, taking the contest 77-64.

Meanwhile, Monmouth was pulverized by the Charlotte 49ers 80-46 this past Saturday.

Yale is now 9-3 while Monmouth sits at 1-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 57.6 on average. Less enviably, the Hawks have allowed their opponents to shoot 50.70% from the floor on average, which is the 363rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Monmouth have won two out of their last three games against Yale.