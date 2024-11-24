Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: Denver 3-2, Montana 2-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers will face off against the Montana Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dahlberg Arena. The Pioneers are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Sunday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, Denver made off with a 79-78 victory over Montana State.

Meanwhile, Montana pushed their score all the way to 83 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 95-83 to Utah State. The Grizzlies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Montana's loss came about despite a quality game from Joe Pridgen, who went 8 for 9 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds and three blocks. Pridgen's performance made up for a slower match against Tennessee last Wednesday. Another player making a difference was Jensen Bradtke, who posted 17 points along with five rebounds.

Denver now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Montana, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

While only Denver took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Montana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

Montana is a big 10.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

