Halftime Report
After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Montana looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 37-31 lead against Idaho.
If Montana keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-8 in no time. On the other hand, Idaho will have to make due with an 8-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Idaho Vandals @ Montana Grizzlies
Current Records: Idaho 8-10, Montana 11-8
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus.
- Ticket Cost: $19.95
What to Know
Idaho is 1-9 against Montana since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Dahlberg Arena. The Vandals will be strutting in after a victory while the Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a loss.
Idaho took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They came out on top against Eastern Washington by a score of 83-76.
Idaho was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Eastern Washington only posted nine.
Meanwhile, Montana suffered a grim 86-61 defeat to Idaho State on Saturday.
Idaho's win bumped their record up to 8-10. As for Montana, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 11-8.
Idaho is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.
Idaho couldn't quite finish off Montana when the teams last played on January 4th and fell 73-71. Can Idaho avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Montana is a 4.5-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 149 points.
Series History
Montana has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.
- Jan 04, 2025 - Montana 73 vs. Idaho 71
- Mar 02, 2024 - Montana 80 vs. Idaho 57
- Feb 01, 2024 - Montana 73 vs. Idaho 70
- Feb 27, 2023 - Montana 68 vs. Idaho 53
- Dec 31, 2022 - Montana 67 vs. Idaho 56
- Feb 17, 2022 - Idaho 82 vs. Montana 76
- Jan 27, 2022 - Montana 81 vs. Idaho 62
- Mar 10, 2021 - Montana 69 vs. Idaho 64
- Feb 08, 2020 - Montana 82 vs. Idaho 71
- Jan 18, 2020 - Montana 67 vs. Idaho 63