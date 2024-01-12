Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in February of 2023 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Montana and N. Colorado will finish this one. Montana has jumped out to a quick 46-45 lead against N. Colorado.

Montana entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will N. Colorado step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: N. Colorado 8-6, Montana 10-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Montana Grizzlies and the N. Colorado Bears are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at Dahlberg Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Montana comes in on three and N. Colorado on four.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Montana proved on Saturday. They put the hurt on the Coyotes with a sharp 82-63 win.

Montana got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Brandon Whitney out in front who scored 16 points along with eight assists and five rebounds. Whitney continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Josh Vazquez was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but N. Colorado and Denver didn't disappoint and broke past the 166.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Bears managed a 86-82 win over the Pioneers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

N. Colorado can attribute much of their success to Brock Wisne, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds, and Saint Thomas, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds. The contest was Thomas' third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

The Grizzlies are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season. As for the Bears, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Montana hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like N. Colorado struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Montana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Montana is a solid 7-point favorite against N. Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

Series History

N. Colorado has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Montana.