What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies will be playing at home against the Northern Dak. St. Bison at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dahlberg Arena. Northern Dak. St. took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Montana, who comes in off a win.

Last Sunday, the Grizzlies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Aggies, taking the game 78-65.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Northern Dak. St. last Tuesday, but the final result did not. The game between the pair wasn't a total blowout, but with they falling 68-53 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. They have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Grizzlies now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Bison, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2.

Going forward, Montana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Montana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northern Dak. St. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Montana is a big 8.5-point favorite against Northern Dak. St., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Series History

Montana has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Northern Dak. St..