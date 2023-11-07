Who's Playing

Northwest Eagles @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: Northwest 0-1, Montana 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies will host the Northwest Eagles to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Dahlberg Arena.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Montana were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 30.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northwest struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36 per game.

Looking back to last season, Montana finished on the right side of .500 (16-13), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year.