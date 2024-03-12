Halftime Report
Who's Playing
Portland State Vikings @ Montana Grizzlies
Current Records: Portland State 17-14, Montana 21-10
How To Watch
- When: Monday, March 11, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $37.00
What to Know
The Montana Grizzlies and the Portland State Vikings are set to clash at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Idaho Central Arena in a Big Sky postseason contest. Montana is expected to lose this one by 7.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.3% better than the opposition, a fact Montana proved on Monday. They walked away with a 79-65 victory over the Bengals. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Montana.
Portland State can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They took down the Vandals 72-57.
The Grizzlies' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 21-10. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.3 points per game. As for the Vikings, their win bumped their record up to 17-14.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Montana just can't miss this season, having made 48.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Portland State, though, as they've only made 41.6% of their shots this season. Given Montana's sizable advantage in that area, Portland State will need to find a way to close that gap.
Montana was able to grind out a solid victory over Portland State in their previous matchup back in February, winning 82-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Montana since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Montana is a big 7.5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 6-point favorite.
The over/under is 145.5 points.
Series History
Montana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland State.
- Feb 24, 2024 - Montana 82 vs. Portland State 73
- Jan 25, 2024 - Portland State 72 vs. Montana 46
- Jan 28, 2023 - Montana 73 vs. Portland State 67
- Feb 12, 2022 - Montana 85 vs. Portland State 76
- Jan 20, 2022 - Montana 66 vs. Portland State 64
- Feb 06, 2021 - Portland State 61 vs. Montana 56
- Feb 04, 2021 - Montana 70 vs. Portland State 64
- Jan 30, 2020 - Portland State 88 vs. Montana 81
- Jan 13, 2020 - Montana 85 vs. Portland State 70
- Mar 07, 2019 - Portland State 81 vs. Montana 69