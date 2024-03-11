Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: Portland State 17-14, Montana 21-10

How To Watch

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies and the Portland State Vikings are set to clash at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Idaho Central Arena in a Big Sky postseason contest. Montana is expected to lose this one by 7.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.3% better than the opposition, a fact Montana proved on Monday. They walked away with a 79-65 victory over the Bengals. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Montana.

Portland State can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They took down the Vandals 72-57.

The Grizzlies' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 21-10. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.3 points per game. As for the Vikings, their win bumped their record up to 17-14.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Montana just can't miss this season, having made 48.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Portland State, though, as they've only made 41.6% of their shots this season. Given Montana's sizable advantage in that area, Portland State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Montana was able to grind out a solid victory over Portland State in their previous matchup back in February, winning 82-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Montana since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Montana is a big 7.5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Montana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland State.