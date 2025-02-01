Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: Sacramento State 6-14, Montana 13-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Sacramento State Hornets and the Montana Grizzlies are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. The Hornets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

On Thursday, Sacramento State couldn't handle Montana State and fell 70-58.

Sacramento State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Montana State posted 14.

Meanwhile, Montana entered their tilt with Portland State on Thursday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They walked away with a 92-78 victory over the Vikings. With that win, the Grizzlies brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.

Sacramento State's loss dropped their record down to 6-14. As for Montana, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-8 record this season.

Sacramento State came up short against Montana in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 68-61. Can Sacramento State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Montana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.