San Jose State Spartans @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: San Jose State 5-3, Montana 2-4

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

What to Know

After two games on the road, Montana is heading back home. They will take on the San Jose State Spartans at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Wednesday, the Grizzlies came up short against the Wolf Pack and fell 77-66.

The losing side was boosted by Laolu Oke, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 19 rebounds. Aanen Moody was another key contributor, scoring 22 points.

Meanwhile, San Jose State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell to the Mustangs 81-77. San Jose State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Myron Amey Jr., who scored 22 points along with 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tibet Gorener, who scored 17 points along with 9 rebounds.

The last time the Grizzlies won on the road was back last Friday. Having now lost three straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 2-4. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 57.0 points per game. As for the Spartans, their loss dropped their record down to 5-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Montana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Jose State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Montana took their victory against San Jose State when the teams last played back in December of 2016 by a conclusive 81-62. Will Montana repeat their success, or does San Jose State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Montana and San Jose State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.