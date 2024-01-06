Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: South Dakota 8-8, Montana 9-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After five games on the road, Montana is heading back home. They will take on the South Dakota Coyotes at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. South Dakota took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Montana, who comes in off a win.

Even though N. Dak. State scored an imposing 86 points on Wednesday, Montana still came out on top. The Grizzlies walked away with a 96-86 win over the Bison.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make 11 fewer threes than your opponent, a fact South Dakota found out the hard way on Wednesday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 93-79 loss to the Eagles. South Dakota has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Grizzlies are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 9-5 record this season. As for the Coyotes, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-8 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Montana hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. However, it's not like South Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Montana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Montana is a big 12-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Dakota won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.