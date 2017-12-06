Montana high school girls basketball team wins 102-0

Lopsided wins aren't that unusual at any level of basketball, but pitching a shutout is virtually unheard of. A Montana high school girls' basketball team suffered that fate last weekend, though, in a demoralizing 102-0 loss.

102-0. Not a typo.

Brockton High started and finished the game with a goose egg, in part because coach Terrence Johnson had just five available players in what is typically a nine- or 10-player roster. Against an experienced Froid-Medicine Lake team, Brockton stood no chance and couldn't even manage to get the ball in the basket, falling behind 59-0 in the first half. A running clock was implemented, mercifully, in the second half.

"My girls did everything possible to score, and we were trying to find a way to get a crooked number up there," Johnson told the Great Falls Tribune. "They did nothing wrong. At the end of the day, they all went home and asked: 'What's for dinner, Mom?'"

The shutout is the first in the state of Montana's history, and only the 20th time it has happened at any level of basketball since 1907, according to the Great Falls Tribune.