Montana high school girls basketball team wins 102-0
Only five girls participated in the blowout for the losing team, and a running clock was implemented
Lopsided wins aren't that unusual at any level of basketball, but pitching a shutout is virtually unheard of. A Montana high school girls' basketball team suffered that fate last weekend, though, in a demoralizing 102-0 loss.
102-0. Not a typo.
Brockton High started and finished the game with a goose egg, in part because coach Terrence Johnson had just five available players in what is typically a nine- or 10-player roster. Against an experienced Froid-Medicine Lake team, Brockton stood no chance and couldn't even manage to get the ball in the basket, falling behind 59-0 in the first half. A running clock was implemented, mercifully, in the second half.
"My girls did everything possible to score, and we were trying to find a way to get a crooked number up there," Johnson told the Great Falls Tribune. "They did nothing wrong. At the end of the day, they all went home and asked: 'What's for dinner, Mom?'"
The shutout is the first in the state of Montana's history, and only the 20th time it has happened at any level of basketball since 1907, according to the Great Falls Tribune.
-
Lavar, LiAngelo explain leaving UCLA
The two appeared on the Today show on Tuesday to break down the decision
-
Izzo makes appearance on Judge Mathis
The judge even gave Izzo a special shoutout
-
Freshman Watch: OU's Young is No. 1
Oklahoma stud Trae Young is our first pick for Freshman of the Week
-
Nova's Brunson worked to be a top PG
From the stroller to the spotlight, Brunson has always been working to lead a team
-
Tuesday's updated Top 25 (and one)
The undefeated Seminoles are No. 11 in our rankings thanks to a double-digit win over the...
-
At least one coach would take LiAngelo
The off-court incidents and LaVar Ball aren't enough to scare all coaches away
Add a Comment