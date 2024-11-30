Halftime Report

Montana State and CSNorthridge have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 36-35, Montana State has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Montana State came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: CSNorthridge 5-2, Montana State 3-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The CSNorthridge Matadors' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Montana State Bobcats at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Max Worthington Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Matadors were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

CSNorthridge is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Montana just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took an 83-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Grizzlies.

Even though they lost, CSNorthridge smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Montana State blew past Abilene Christian, posting an 85-59 victory. The Bobcats have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 20 points or more this season.

CSNorthridge's defeat dropped their record down to 5-2. As for Montana State, their win was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. CSNorthridge hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.3 points per game. However, it's not like Montana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

CSNorthridge beat Montana State 82-70 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for CSNorthridge since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Montana State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

CSNorthridge won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.