Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: CSNorthridge 5-2, Montana State 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The CSNorthridge Matadors' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Montana State Bobcats at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Max Worthington Arena. The Matadors are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.3 points per game this season.

CSNorthridge is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Montana just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took an 83-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Grizzlies. The Matadors didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, CSNorthridge smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Montana State blew past Abilene Christian, posting an 85-59 victory. The Bobcats have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 20 points or more this season.

CSNorthridge's defeat dropped their record down to 5-2. As for Montana State, their win was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. CSNorthridge hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.3 points per game. However, it's not like Montana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

CSNorthridge beat Montana State 82-70 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for CSNorthridge since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

CSNorthridge won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.