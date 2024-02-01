Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: Eastern Washington 13-7, Montana State 10-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Montana State will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Eastern Washington Eagles will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Max Worthington Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Bobcats had to settle for a 94-91 defeat against the Vikings.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington had already won eight in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15 points), and they went ahead and made it nine on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 85-70 victory over the Lumberjacks.

The Bobcats now have a losing record at 10-11. As for the Eagles, they are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 13 contests, which provided a massive bump to their 13-7 record this season.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Montana State just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Eastern Washington struggles in that department as they've made 49.3% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Eastern Washington took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Eastern Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Eastern Washington is a 3.5-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Montana State.