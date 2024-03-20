Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: Grambling 17-14, Montana State 14-17

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 6:40 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 6:40 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Grambling Tigers and the Montana State Bobcats are set to clash at 6:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday at University of Dayton Arena in a SWAC postseason contest. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Grambling comes in on three and Montana State on four.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.9% better than the opposition, a fact Grambling proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 75-66.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Grambling to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jourdan Smith, who scored 20 points along with two blocks. Jonathan Aku was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Montana State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 85-70 victory over the Grizzlies.

Montana State can attribute much of their success to Robert Ford III, who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of John Olmsted, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds.

The Tigers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a massive bump to their 20-14 record this season. As for the Bobcats, the victory got them back to even at 17-17.

Grambling is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Montana State is a 4-point favorite against Grambling, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 134 points.

