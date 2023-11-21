Halftime Report

The last time Montana State and Green Bay met, the game was decided by 26 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 24-23, Montana State has looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

Montana State came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: Green Bay 1-2, Montana State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix will head out on the road to face off against the Montana State Bobcats at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Max Worthington Arena. Green Bay might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, the Phoenix couldn't handle the Beacons and fell 64-59.

Despite the defeat, Green Bay had strong showings from Elijah Jones, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Noah Reynolds, who scored 24 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats had just enough and edged the Golden Bears out 63-60 on Thursday.

Among those leading the charge was Brandon Walker, who scored 26 points along with 4 assists and 3 rebounds.

The Phoenix now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Bobcats, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Green Bay is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Green Bay have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Montana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 28.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Montana State is a big 11.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

Green Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.

Nov 30, 2019 - Green Bay 98 vs. Montana State 72

Injury Report for Montana State

Injury Report for Green Bay

Preston Ruedinger: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Will Eames: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Clarence Cummings III: Out (Not Injury Related)

No Injury Information