Who's Playing
Montana Grizzlies @ Montana State Bobcats
Current Records: Montana 11-6, Montana State 8-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
What to Know
Montana has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Max Worthington Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Montana proved on Saturday. They claimed a resounding 90-47 victory over the Lumberjacks at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 47-24.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats earned a 90-81 victory over the Bears on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Montana State.
The Grizzlies are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for the Bobcats, their win bumped their record up to 8-9.
Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Montana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Montana State, though, as they've been averaging only 30.6 rebounds per game. Given Montana's sizeable advantage in that area, Montana State will need to find a way to close that gap.
Looking forward, Montana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Those brave souls putting their money on Montana State against the spread have faith in an upset since their 5-9 ATS record can't hold a candle to Montana's 10-4.
Odds
Montana is a 4-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 146.5 points.
Series History
Montana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Montana State.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Montana State 72 vs. Montana 68
- Jan 21, 2023 - Montana State 67 vs. Montana 64
- Feb 27, 2022 - Montana 80 vs. Montana State 74
- Jan 09, 2022 - Montana State 66 vs. Montana 59
- Feb 22, 2020 - Montana 59 vs. Montana State 54
- Feb 01, 2020 - Montana 78 vs. Montana State 64
- Feb 23, 2019 - Montana 89 vs. Montana State 83
- Feb 02, 2019 - Montana 83 vs. Montana State 78
- Feb 24, 2018 - Montana 90 vs. Montana State 63
- Jan 20, 2018 - Montana 67 vs. Montana State 52