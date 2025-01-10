Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Montana State looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 39-34 lead against N. Colorado.

Montana State entered the match with five straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it six. Can they turn things around, or will N. Colorado hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: N. Colorado 10-5, Montana State 5-10

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Colorado is 2-8 against Montana State since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Max Worthington Arena. The Bears have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

On Saturday, N. Colorado needed a bit of extra time to put away Idaho State. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with a 93-92 victory over the Bengals. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

N. Colorado was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Idaho State only posted 12.

Meanwhile, Montana State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell 68-63 to Eastern Washington. The Bobcats didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

N. Colorado's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-5. As for Montana State, their loss dropped their record down to 5-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: N. Colorado has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. However, it's not like Montana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Colorado is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last six times they've played Montana State.

Odds

Montana State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against N. Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Montana State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against N. Colorado.