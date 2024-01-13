Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: N. Colorado 9-6, Montana State 7-9

What to Know

Montana State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Montana State Bobcats and the N. Colorado Bears will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Max Worthington Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Montana State's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Lumberjacks 79-50 at home. The win was just what Montana State needed coming off of a 89-61 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, N. Colorado waltzed into their matchup Thursday with four straight wins but they left with five. They came out on top against the Grizzlies by a score of 98-92. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Bobcats' win bumped their record up to 7-9. As for the Bears, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, N. Colorado is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Montana State might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played N. Colorado.

Montana State beat N. Colorado 84-73 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Does Montana State have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Colorado turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

N. Colorado is a slight 1-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bobcats as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

Series History

Montana State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Colorado.