Who's Playing

Northwest Eagles @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: Northwest 0-0, Montana State 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats will host the Northwest Eagles to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Max Worthington Arena.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Montana State were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 33.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northwest struggles in that department as they averaged 21 per game.

Looking back to last season, Montana State had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 22-9 record.

Everything came up roses for Montana State against Northwest in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 as the team secured a 144-59 victory. Will Montana State repeat their success, or does Northwest have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Montana State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.