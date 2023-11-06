Who's Playing
Northwest Eagles @ Montana State Bobcats
Current Records: Northwest 0-0, Montana State 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana
- Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Montana State Bobcats will host the Northwest Eagles to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Max Worthington Arena.
Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Montana State were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 33.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northwest struggles in that department as they averaged 21 per game.
Looking back to last season, Montana State had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 22-9 record.
Everything came up roses for Montana State against Northwest in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 as the team secured a 144-59 victory. Will Montana State repeat their success, or does Northwest have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Montana State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.
- Dec 17, 2022 - Montana State 144 vs. Northwest 59