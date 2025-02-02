Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Montana State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Montana State is up 38-35 over Portland State.

If Montana State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-13 in no time. On the other hand, Portland State will have to make due with a 13-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: Portland State 13-7, Montana State 8-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Portland State Vikings and the Montana State Bobcats are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Max Worthington Arena. The Vikings are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.7 points per game this season.

Portland State is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Montana just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 92-78 to the Grizzlies. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Vikings in their matchups with the Grizzlies: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Montana State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They came out on top against Sacramento State by a score of 70-58 on Thursday.

Portland State's defeat dropped their record down to 13-7. As for Montana State, they pushed their record up to 8-13 with the win, which was their third straight at home.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Portland State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Montana State, though, as they've been averaging only 31.7. Given Portland State's sizable advantage in that area, Montana State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Portland State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Montana State.

Odds

Montana State is a 3.5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

Montana State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Portland State.