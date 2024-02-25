Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Sacramento State after losing 11 in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 29-25 lead against Montana State.

Sacramento State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: Sacramento State 6-22, Montana State 12-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Sacramento State is 2-8 against the Bobcats since December of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Max Worthington Arena. Sacramento State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses.

Sacramento State lost a heartbreaker to the Grizzlies when they met back in February of 2023, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. The Hornets took a 68-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Grizzlies. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Sacramento State in their matchups with the Grizzlies: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, Montana State finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Vikings by a score of 72-67 on Thursday. The victory was just what Montana State needed coming off of a 88-69 loss in their prior match.

The Hornets have been struggling recently as they've lost 12 of their last 14 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-22 record this season. As for the Bobcats, their win bumped their record up to 12-15.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Sacramento State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Montana State, though, as they've been averaging only 30.5 rebounds per game. Given Sacramento State's sizable advantage in that area, the Bobcats will need to find a way to close that gap.

Sacramento State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Sacramento State is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 5-9 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Montana State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

Series History

Montana State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.