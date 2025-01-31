Halftime Report
After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Montana State looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 34-29 lead against Sacramento State.
If Montana State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-13 in no time. On the other hand, Sacramento State will have to make due with a 6-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Sacramento State Hornets @ Montana State Bobcats
Current Records: Sacramento State 6-14, Montana State 8-13
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $22.05
What to Know
Sacramento State is 2-8 against Montana State since March of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Max Worthington Arena. The Hornets have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Last Saturday, Sacramento State came up short against Weber State and fell 87-81.
Meanwhile, Montana State also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to Montana by a score of 77-70.
Sacramento State's loss dropped their record down to 6-14. As for Montana State, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-13.
Sacramento State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).
Sacramento State couldn't quite finish off Montana State in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 and fell 74-71. Can Sacramento State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Montana State is a big 11.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 11-point favorite.
The over/under is 133.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Montana State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.
- Mar 12, 2024 - Montana State 74 vs. Sacramento State 71
- Feb 24, 2024 - Sacramento State 66 vs. Montana State 63
- Jan 25, 2024 - Montana State 70 vs. Sacramento State 62
- Feb 23, 2023 - Montana State 60 vs. Sacramento State 56
- Jan 28, 2023 - Montana State 72 vs. Sacramento State 65
- Mar 10, 2022 - Montana State 83 vs. Sacramento State 61
- Mar 03, 2022 - Montana State 75 vs. Sacramento State 69
- Dec 04, 2021 - Montana State 68 vs. Sacramento State 66
- Mar 06, 2021 - Sacramento State 74 vs. Montana State 73
- Mar 05, 2021 - Montana State 77 vs. Sacramento State 75