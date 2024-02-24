Who's Playing
Sacramento State Hornets @ Montana State Bobcats
Current Records: Sacramento State 6-22, Montana State 12-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana
What to Know
Sacramento State is 2-8 against the Bobcats since December of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Max Worthington Arena. Sacramento State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses.
Sacramento State lost a heartbreaker to the Grizzlies when they met back in February of 2023, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. The Hornets took a 68-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Grizzlies. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Sacramento State in their matchups with the Grizzlies: they've now lost three in a row.
Meanwhile, Montana State finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Vikings by a score of 72-67 on Thursday. The victory was just what Montana State needed coming off of a 88-69 loss in their prior match.
The Hornets have been struggling recently as they've lost 12 of their last 14 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-22 record this season. As for the Bobcats, their win bumped their record up to 12-15.
Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Sacramento State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Montana State, though, as they've been averaging only 30.5 rebounds per game. Given Sacramento State's sizable advantage in that area, the Bobcats will need to find a way to close that gap.
Sacramento State came up short against the Bobcats in their previous meeting back in January, falling 70-62. Can Sacramento State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Montana State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.
- Jan 25, 2024 - Montana State 70 vs. Sacramento State 62
- Feb 23, 2023 - Montana State 60 vs. Sacramento State 56
- Jan 28, 2023 - Montana State 72 vs. Sacramento State 65
- Mar 10, 2022 - Montana State 83 vs. Sacramento State 61
- Mar 03, 2022 - Montana State 75 vs. Sacramento State 69
- Dec 04, 2021 - Montana State 68 vs. Sacramento State 66
- Mar 06, 2021 - Sacramento State 74 vs. Montana State 73
- Mar 05, 2021 - Montana State 77 vs. Sacramento State 75
- Feb 27, 2020 - Sacramento State 81 vs. Montana State 52
- Dec 28, 2019 - Montana State 66 vs. Sacramento State 51