Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: Sacramento State 6-22, Montana State 12-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Sacramento State is 2-8 against the Bobcats since December of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Max Worthington Arena. Sacramento State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses.

Sacramento State lost a heartbreaker to the Grizzlies when they met back in February of 2023, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. The Hornets took a 68-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Grizzlies. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Sacramento State in their matchups with the Grizzlies: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, Montana State finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Vikings by a score of 72-67 on Thursday. The victory was just what Montana State needed coming off of a 88-69 loss in their prior match.

The Hornets have been struggling recently as they've lost 12 of their last 14 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-22 record this season. As for the Bobcats, their win bumped their record up to 12-15.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Sacramento State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Montana State, though, as they've been averaging only 30.5 rebounds per game. Given Sacramento State's sizable advantage in that area, the Bobcats will need to find a way to close that gap.

Sacramento State came up short against the Bobcats in their previous meeting back in January, falling 70-62. Can Sacramento State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Montana State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.