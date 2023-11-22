Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: UC Riverside 2-3, Montana State 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats will be playing at home against the UC Riverside Highlanders at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Max Worthington Arena. Montana State has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-2 during that stretch of close contests.

The point spread may have favored Montana State last Monday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 54-53 to the Phoenix. Montana State found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 19.4% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, UC Riverside had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 74-68 victory over the Phoenix on Tuesday. The win was just what UC Riverside needed coming off of a 77-52 loss in their prior match.

With the Bobcats' win and the Phoenix's loss, both teams now sport identical 2-2 records.

While only Montana State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Montana State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. Bettors picking UC Riverside against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Montana State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Riverside struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Montana State is a 3-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.