Montana State student hits wild full-court heave to win $11,111 giveaway during halftime

Montana State didn't get enough big shots to beat rival Montana on Saturday night, losing to the Grizzlies by a score of 59-54. However, the Bobcats did get a huge bucket from one student who wasn't even on the basketball team.

During halftime of the in-state rivalry matchup, a student by the name of Joe Thompson had the opportunity to hit a full-court shot for $11,111 -- a promotion put on by Montana Rib & Chop House. Hopefully the restaurant has giveaway insurance because Thompson drilled an attempt to score the payday.

AND THE CROWD GOES WILD! Shoutout to @montanastate student Joe Thompson for sinking a FULLLLLLLLL court shot at halftime of today's Montana State vs UM rivalry game for $11,111! #GoCatsGo #SCTop10 @MTRibandChop pic.twitter.com/QW39QEJEXH — Montana State Bobcats (@MSUBobcats) February 23, 2020

Perhaps better than the actual shot was the reaction from the arena and Thompson's ability to soak up the glory in wake of the bucket.

I will say, that seems like a somewhat modest payday considering the difficulty of the shot. We've seen significantly bigger cash prizes offered for half-court shot contests but I suppose it's hard to complain about getting a big chunk of change from hitting one lucky bucket. Plus, $11,111 may as well be a million bucks to a kid in college. That's a whole lot of beer money.

Congrats to Thompson for seizing his big moment.