Who's Playing
Eastern Washington @ Montana State
Current Records: Eastern Washington 7-7; Montana State 8-6
What to Know
The Montana State Bobcats and the Eastern Washington Eagles will face off in a Big Sky clash at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Max Worthington Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Montana State winning the first 69-65 at home and Eastern Washington taking the second 88-86.
On Thursday, the Bobcats wrapped up 2022 with a 72-58 victory over the Idaho Vandals.
Meanwhile, the Eagles were able to grind out a solid win over the Montana Grizzlies on Thursday, winning 87-80.
Montana State was close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in February as they fell 88-86 to Eastern Washington. Maybe Montana State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Eastern Washington have won ten out of their last 14 games against Montana State.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Eastern Washington 88 vs. Montana State 86
- Jan 27, 2022 - Montana State 69 vs. Eastern Washington 65
- Mar 13, 2021 - Eastern Washington 65 vs. Montana State 55
- Feb 13, 2021 - Eastern Washington 85 vs. Montana State 69
- Feb 11, 2021 - Eastern Washington 93 vs. Montana State 77
- Feb 08, 2020 - Eastern Washington 74 vs. Montana State 49
- Jan 18, 2020 - Eastern Washington 71 vs. Montana State 58
- Mar 14, 2019 - Eastern Washington 90 vs. Montana State 84
- Feb 07, 2019 - Montana State 74 vs. Eastern Washington 66
- Jan 19, 2019 - Eastern Washington 85 vs. Montana State 81
- Feb 17, 2018 - Eastern Washington 84 vs. Montana State 79
- Jan 28, 2017 - Montana State 91 vs. Eastern Washington 90
- Jan 05, 2017 - Eastern Washington 82 vs. Montana State 64
- Jan 21, 2016 - Montana State 85 vs. Eastern Washington 71