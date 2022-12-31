Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Montana State

Current Records: Eastern Washington 7-7; Montana State 8-6

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats and the Eastern Washington Eagles will face off in a Big Sky clash at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Max Worthington Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Montana State winning the first 69-65 at home and Eastern Washington taking the second 88-86.

On Thursday, the Bobcats wrapped up 2022 with a 72-58 victory over the Idaho Vandals.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were able to grind out a solid win over the Montana Grizzlies on Thursday, winning 87-80.

Montana State was close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in February as they fell 88-86 to Eastern Washington. Maybe Montana State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Washington have won ten out of their last 14 games against Montana State.