Who's Playing
Idaho @ Montana State
Current Records: Idaho 6-7; Montana State 7-6
What to Know
The Idaho Vandals are 3-10 against the Montana State Bobcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Vandals are on the road again Thursday and play against Montana State at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Max Worthington Arena.
Idaho came up short against the Long Beach State Beach last week, falling 82-75.
Meanwhile, Montana State got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Arizona Wildcats an easy 85-64 win. The top scorers for Montana State were forward Jubrile Belo (18 points) and guard RaeQuan Battle (17 points).
Idaho is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-2 ATS in away games but only 7-4 all in all.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.45
Odds
The Bobcats are a big 12-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Montana State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Idaho.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Montana State 70 vs. Idaho 64
- Jan 06, 2022 - Montana State 92 vs. Idaho 72
- Feb 28, 2021 - Montana State 71 vs. Idaho 61
- Feb 26, 2021 - Idaho 74 vs. Montana State 69
- Feb 06, 2020 - Montana State 72 vs. Idaho 50
- Jan 09, 2020 - Montana State 71 vs. Idaho 68
- Mar 13, 2019 - Montana State 75 vs. Idaho 71
- Feb 09, 2019 - Montana State 86 vs. Idaho 72
- Jan 10, 2019 - Montana State 77 vs. Idaho 67
- Feb 15, 2018 - Idaho 88 vs. Montana State 78
- Jan 26, 2017 - Montana State 94 vs. Idaho 91
- Jan 07, 2017 - Idaho 83 vs. Montana State 81
- Jan 23, 2016 - Montana State 70 vs. Idaho 68