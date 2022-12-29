Who's Playing

Idaho @ Montana State

Current Records: Idaho 6-7; Montana State 7-6

What to Know

The Idaho Vandals are 3-10 against the Montana State Bobcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Vandals are on the road again Thursday and play against Montana State at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Max Worthington Arena.

Idaho came up short against the Long Beach State Beach last week, falling 82-75.

Meanwhile, Montana State got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Arizona Wildcats an easy 85-64 win. The top scorers for Montana State were forward Jubrile Belo (18 points) and guard RaeQuan Battle (17 points).

Idaho is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-2 ATS in away games but only 7-4 all in all.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.45

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 12-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Montana State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Idaho.