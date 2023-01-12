Who's Playing

Idaho State @ Montana State

Current Records: Idaho State 6-10; Montana State 10-7

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats are 9-2 against the Idaho State Bengals since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Bobcats and Idaho State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET at Max Worthington Arena. Montana State won both of their matches against Idaho State last season (60-40 and 72-53) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Montana State had enough points to win and then some against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday, taking their game 69-54.

Meanwhile, Idaho State beat the Weber State Wildcats 67-57 on Saturday.

Montana State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Bobcats to 10-7 and the Bengals to 6-10. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Montana State and Idaho State clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 11-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Montana State have won nine out of their last 11 games against Idaho State.