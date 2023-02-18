Who's Playing

Montana @ Montana State

Current Records: Montana 14-12; Montana State 18-9

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bobcats and the Montana Grizzlies will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Max Worthington Arena. Montana State is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Montana State beat the Idaho State Bengals 58-52 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Montana didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Weber State Wildcats on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 74-69 victory.

Montana State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Montana State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Grizzlies in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 67-64. Will the Bobcats repeat their success, or does Montana have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a solid 6-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Montana have won ten out of their last 13 games against Montana State.