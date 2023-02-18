Who's Playing
Montana @ Montana State
Current Records: Montana 14-12; Montana State 18-9
What to Know
The Montana State Bobcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bobcats and the Montana Grizzlies will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Max Worthington Arena. Montana State is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Montana State beat the Idaho State Bengals 58-52 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Montana didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Weber State Wildcats on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 74-69 victory.
Montana State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Montana State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Grizzlies in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 67-64. Will the Bobcats repeat their success, or does Montana have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Bobcats are a solid 6-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Montana have won ten out of their last 13 games against Montana State.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Montana State 67 vs. Montana 64
- Feb 27, 2022 - Montana 80 vs. Montana State 74
- Jan 09, 2022 - Montana State 66 vs. Montana 59
- Feb 22, 2020 - Montana 59 vs. Montana State 54
- Feb 01, 2020 - Montana 78 vs. Montana State 64
- Feb 23, 2019 - Montana 89 vs. Montana State 83
- Feb 02, 2019 - Montana 83 vs. Montana State 78
- Feb 24, 2018 - Montana 90 vs. Montana State 63
- Jan 20, 2018 - Montana 67 vs. Montana State 52
- Feb 25, 2017 - Montana State 78 vs. Montana 69
- Feb 04, 2017 - Montana 90 vs. Montana State 84
- Feb 20, 2016 - Montana 87 vs. Montana State 78
- Jan 30, 2016 - Montana 80 vs. Montana State 72