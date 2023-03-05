Who's Playing
Northern Colorado @ Montana State
Regular Season Records: Northern Colorado 12-19; Montana State 22-9
What to Know
The Northern Colorado Bears have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Montana State Bobcats and are hoping to record their first victory since Dec. 2 of 2021. The Bears and Montana State are set to clash at 10 p.m. ET March 5 at Idaho Central Arena in the second round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney.
Northern Colorado earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 84-80 win over the Portland State Vikings. Four players on Northern Colorado scored in the double digits: guard Matt Johnson II (22), guard Daylen Kountz (18), guard Dalton Knecht (18), and forward Brock Wisne (11).
Meanwhile, Montana State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Eastern Washington Eagles last week, but they still walked away with a 79-74 win.
Northern Colorado is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Check back on MaxPreps.com to see if the Bears can pick off the Bobcats as they join postseason play.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bobcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Montana State have won ten out of their last 16 games against Northern Colorado.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Montana State 75 vs. Northern Colorado 62
- Jan 05, 2023 - Montana State 77 vs. Northern Colorado 56
- Mar 12, 2022 - Montana State 87 vs. Northern Colorado 66
- Mar 05, 2022 - Montana State 87 vs. Northern Colorado 85
- Dec 02, 2021 - Northern Colorado 77 vs. Montana State 75
- Jan 09, 2021 - Montana State 76 vs. Northern Colorado 74
- Jan 07, 2021 - Montana State 79 vs. Northern Colorado 67
- Mar 07, 2020 - Northern Colorado 75 vs. Montana State 61
- Jan 02, 2020 - Northern Colorado 68 vs. Montana State 59
- Feb 04, 2019 - Montana State 69 vs. Northern Colorado 66
- Jan 14, 2019 - Northern Colorado 73 vs. Montana State 70
- Feb 03, 2018 - Northern Colorado 86 vs. Montana State 63
- Jan 04, 2018 - Montana State 76 vs. Northern Colorado 64
- Jan 14, 2017 - Montana State 68 vs. Northern Colorado 53
- Mar 03, 2016 - Montana State 81 vs. Northern Colorado 63
- Jan 16, 2016 - Northern Colorado 78 vs. Montana State 76