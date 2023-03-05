Who's Playing

Northern Colorado @ Montana State

Regular Season Records: Northern Colorado 12-19; Montana State 22-9

What to Know

The Northern Colorado Bears have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Montana State Bobcats and are hoping to record their first victory since Dec. 2 of 2021. The Bears and Montana State are set to clash at 10 p.m. ET March 5 at Idaho Central Arena in the second round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney.

Northern Colorado earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 84-80 win over the Portland State Vikings. Four players on Northern Colorado scored in the double digits: guard Matt Johnson II (22), guard Daylen Kountz (18), guard Dalton Knecht (18), and forward Brock Wisne (11).

Meanwhile, Montana State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Eastern Washington Eagles last week, but they still walked away with a 79-74 win.

Northern Colorado is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho

Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Montana State have won ten out of their last 16 games against Northern Colorado.