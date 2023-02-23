Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Montana State

Current Records: Sacramento State 13-15; Montana State 19-9

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets haven't won a contest against the Montana State Bobcats since March 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Hornets and Montana State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET at Max Worthington Arena. The odds don't look promising for Sacramento State, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Sacramento State beat the Idaho State Bengals 70-65 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Saturday Montana State sidestepped the Montana Grizzlies for a 72-68 win.

Their wins bumped Sacramento State to 13-15 and the Bobcats to 19-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Hornets and Montana State clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Montana State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Sacramento State.