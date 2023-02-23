Who's Playing
Sacramento State @ Montana State
Current Records: Sacramento State 13-15; Montana State 19-9
What to Know
The Sacramento State Hornets haven't won a contest against the Montana State Bobcats since March 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Hornets and Montana State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET at Max Worthington Arena. The odds don't look promising for Sacramento State, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Sacramento State beat the Idaho State Bengals 70-65 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Saturday Montana State sidestepped the Montana Grizzlies for a 72-68 win.
Their wins bumped Sacramento State to 13-15 and the Bobcats to 19-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Hornets and Montana State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bobcats are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Montana State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Sacramento State.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Montana State 72 vs. Sacramento State 65
- Mar 10, 2022 - Montana State 83 vs. Sacramento State 61
- Mar 03, 2022 - Montana State 75 vs. Sacramento State 69
- Dec 04, 2021 - Montana State 68 vs. Sacramento State 66
- Mar 06, 2021 - Sacramento State 74 vs. Montana State 73
- Mar 05, 2021 - Montana State 77 vs. Sacramento State 75
- Feb 27, 2020 - Sacramento State 81 vs. Montana State 52
- Dec 28, 2019 - Montana State 66 vs. Sacramento State 51
- Mar 07, 2019 - Sacramento State 70 vs. Montana State 67
- Jan 05, 2019 - Montana State 84 vs. Sacramento State 70
- Feb 08, 2018 - Montana State 92 vs. Sacramento State 76
- Jan 13, 2018 - Sacramento State 87 vs. Montana State 68
- Feb 18, 2017 - Montana State 62 vs. Sacramento State 59
- Jan 19, 2017 - Montana State 74 vs. Sacramento State 65
- Mar 08, 2016 - Sacramento State 79 vs. Montana State 75
- Feb 06, 2016 - Montana State 79 vs. Sacramento State 76
- Jan 07, 2016 - Montana State 71 vs. Sacramento State 64