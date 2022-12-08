The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies will take on the Montana State Bobcats at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Max Worthington Arena in a non-conference college basketball matchup. Montana State is 4-5 overall and 1-0 at home, while the Tommies are 7-3 overall and 1-3 on the road. St. Thomas plays in the Summit League, while Montana State represents the Big Sky.

The Bobcats are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Montana State vs. St. Thomas odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 142.5. Before entering any St. Thomas vs. Montana State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread.

Now, the model has set its sights on Montana State vs. St. Thomas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Montana State vs. St. Thomas:

Montana State vs. St. Thomas spread: Montana State -7.5

Montana State vs. St. Thomas over/under: 142.5 points

Montana State vs. St. Thomas money line: Montana State -330, St. Thomas +260

What you need to know about Montana State

It was a close one, but the Bobcats sidestepped the Southern Utah Thunderbirds for an 86-83 victory last time out. RaeQuan Battle leads the squad with 18.4 points per game. Jubrile Belo is the only other player who averages double digits as he contributes 11.8 ppg. Montana State is 4-3-1 against the spread this season and 2-1-1 ATS with four or more days of rest coming into a game.

What you need to know about St. Thomas

Meanwhile, St. Thomas won at home against the Crown College Storm on Saturday as the team secured a 91-56 victory. Guards Riley Miller (14.2 ppg) and Andrew Rohde (13.7 ppg) lead the team in scoring. The Tommies have won five of their last six overall and they're 6-2 against the spread this season.

How to make St. Thomas vs. Montana State picks

The model has simulated Montana State vs. St. Thomas 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations.

