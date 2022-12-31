Who's Playing

Idaho @ Montana

Current Records: Idaho 6-8; Montana 6-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Sky battle as the Idaho Vandals and the Montana Grizzlies will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Montana winning the first 81-62 at home and Idaho taking the second 82-76.

The Vandals' 2022 ended with a 72-58 defeat against the Montana State Bobcats on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies came up short against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Thursday, falling 87-80.

Idaho is now 6-8 while Montana sits at 6-7. Idaho is 3-4 after losses this season, Montana 3-3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Montana have won eight out of their last 13 games against Idaho.