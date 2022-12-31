Who's Playing
Idaho @ Montana
Current Records: Idaho 6-8; Montana 6-7
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Sky battle as the Idaho Vandals and the Montana Grizzlies will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Montana winning the first 81-62 at home and Idaho taking the second 82-76.
The Vandals' 2022 ended with a 72-58 defeat against the Montana State Bobcats on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies came up short against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Thursday, falling 87-80.
Idaho is now 6-8 while Montana sits at 6-7. Idaho is 3-4 after losses this season, Montana 3-3.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Montana have won eight out of their last 13 games against Idaho.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Idaho 82 vs. Montana 76
- Jan 27, 2022 - Montana 81 vs. Idaho 62
- Mar 10, 2021 - Montana 69 vs. Idaho 64
- Feb 08, 2020 - Montana 82 vs. Idaho 71
- Jan 18, 2020 - Montana 67 vs. Idaho 63
- Feb 07, 2019 - Montana 100 vs. Idaho 59
- Jan 19, 2019 - Montana 69 vs. Idaho 51
- Feb 17, 2018 - Idaho 79 vs. Montana 77
- Mar 09, 2017 - Idaho 81 vs. Montana 77
- Jan 28, 2017 - Idaho 85 vs. Montana 77
- Jan 05, 2017 - Montana 70 vs. Idaho 57
- Mar 11, 2016 - Montana 81 vs. Idaho 72
- Jan 21, 2016 - Idaho 63 vs. Montana 58