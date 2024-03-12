The Montana Grizzlies and the Idaho State Bengals are set to clash at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Idaho Central Arena in a 2024 Big Sky Tournament matchup. Montana is the No. 3 seed after a 12-6 record during conference play and is 22-10 overall while Idaho State was the No. 8 seed (7-11) and is 14-19 this season. Montana beat Portland State on Monday to advance to the semifinals while Idaho State had to go through Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado.

Montana vs. Idaho State spread: Montana -6.5

Montana vs. Idaho State over/under: 139.5 points

Montana vs. Idaho State money line: Montana -277, Idaho State +223

What you need to know about Montana

The Grizzlies walked away with an 87-81 victory over the Portland State Vikings on Monday. Aanen Moody was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 27 points and he's been on a scoring tear of late. Moody has scored at least 22 points in his last four games and is averaging 26.5 points per game during that span.

Brandon Whitney scored 18 points to go along with two steals as Montana shot 50.9% from the floor as a team. The Grizzlies had to weather the storm of 28 points and 15 rebounds from Portland State's KJ Allen but have now won six of seven.

What you need to know about Idaho State

Meanwhile, Idaho State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Sunday. It came out on top against the Northern Colorado Bears by a score of 83-76. Miguel Tomley scored a season-high 28 points and Isaiah Griffin scored 14 points while snagging eight rebounds.

After starting the season 7-13, the Bengals have actually been above .500 (7-6) since Jan. 27 and are shooting 47.1% from the floor as a team during that stretch. They have four players averaging double-figures in scoring this season and that offensive versatility has made them difficult to defend this postseason.

