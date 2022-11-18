Who's Playing

Merrimack @ Montana

Current Records: Merrimack 1-2; Montana 1-2

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors and the Montana Grizzlies will face off at 9:30 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Dahlberg Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Montana will be strutting in after a victory while the Warriors will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Merrimack received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 73-54 to the Troy Trojans.

Meanwhile, Montana had enough points to win and then some against the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on Thursday, taking their matchup 78-59.

Merrimack is expected to lose this next one by 8. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Merrimack and the Grizzlies now sit at an identical 1-2. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Warriors have only been able to knock down 38.70% percent of their shots, which is the 15th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Montana has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 54.70% from the floor on average, which is the 362nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 8-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.