Who's Playing
Northern Arizona @ Montana
Current Records: Northern Arizona 6-17; Montana 11-12
What to Know
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Montana Grizzlies are set to square off in a Big Sky matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at Dahlberg Arena. Montana should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Lumberjacks will be looking to regain their footing.
Northern Arizona was just a bucket shy of a win on Thursday and fell 69-68 to the Montana State Bobcats.
Speaking of close games: the Grizzlies came out on top in a nail-biter against the Northern Colorado Bears on Thursday, sneaking past 69-67.
Northern Arizona is expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-5 against the spread when expected to lose.
Northern Arizona got away with a 75-74 win in the teams' previous meeting last month. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Montana have won ten out of their last 14 games against Northern Arizona.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Northern Arizona 75 vs. Montana 74
- Feb 10, 2022 - Northern Arizona 72 vs. Montana 67
- Jan 22, 2022 - Montana 58 vs. Northern Arizona 48
- Jan 16, 2021 - Northern Arizona 62 vs. Montana 58
- Jan 14, 2021 - Montana 67 vs. Northern Arizona 56
- Feb 27, 2020 - Northern Arizona 57 vs. Montana 56
- Dec 28, 2019 - Montana 79 vs. Northern Arizona 72
- Mar 04, 2019 - Montana 66 vs. Northern Arizona 64
- Dec 29, 2018 - Montana 86 vs. Northern Arizona 73
- Jan 27, 2018 - Montana 82 vs. Northern Arizona 64
- Dec 28, 2017 - Montana 87 vs. Northern Arizona 69
- Feb 11, 2017 - Montana 76 vs. Northern Arizona 59
- Feb 13, 2016 - Montana 85 vs. Northern Arizona 67
- Dec 31, 2015 - Montana 90 vs. Northern Arizona 84