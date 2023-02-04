Who's Playing

Northern Arizona @ Montana

Current Records: Northern Arizona 6-17; Montana 11-12

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Montana Grizzlies are set to square off in a Big Sky matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at Dahlberg Arena. Montana should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Lumberjacks will be looking to regain their footing.

Northern Arizona was just a bucket shy of a win on Thursday and fell 69-68 to the Montana State Bobcats.

Speaking of close games: the Grizzlies came out on top in a nail-biter against the Northern Colorado Bears on Thursday, sneaking past 69-67.

Northern Arizona is expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-5 against the spread when expected to lose.

Northern Arizona got away with a 75-74 win in the teams' previous meeting last month. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Montana have won ten out of their last 14 games against Northern Arizona.