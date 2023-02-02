Who's Playing
Northern Colorado @ Montana
Current Records: Northern Colorado 7-14; Montana 10-12
What to Know
The Montana Grizzlies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Grizzlies and the Northern Colorado Bears will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dahlberg Arena. Montana will be strutting in after a win while Northern Colorado will be stumbling in from a loss.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Montana beat the Portland State Vikings 73-67 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Northern Colorado came up short against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks this past Saturday, falling 83-73.
Montana is now 10-12 while the Bears sit at 7-14. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Grizzlies are stumbling into the game with the 348th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.2 on average. Northern Colorado has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 348th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana
Series History
Montana have won eight out of their last 15 games against Northern Colorado.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Montana 79 vs. Northern Colorado 74
- Mar 03, 2022 - Northern Colorado 75 vs. Montana 66
- Dec 04, 2021 - Northern Colorado 78 vs. Montana 75
- Jan 04, 2021 - Montana 56 vs. Northern Colorado 54
- Jan 02, 2021 - Northern Colorado 64 vs. Montana 62
- Mar 05, 2020 - Northern Colorado 71 vs. Montana 64
- Jan 04, 2020 - Northern Colorado 74 vs. Montana 66
- Feb 25, 2019 - Northern Colorado 74 vs. Montana 72
- Jan 12, 2019 - Montana 88 vs. Northern Colorado 64
- Mar 09, 2018 - Montana 91 vs. Northern Colorado 89
- Feb 01, 2018 - Montana 88 vs. Northern Colorado 79
- Jan 06, 2018 - Montana 89 vs. Northern Colorado 80
- Jan 12, 2017 - Montana 89 vs. Northern Colorado 68
- Mar 05, 2016 - Northern Colorado 78 vs. Montana 72
- Jan 14, 2016 - Montana 73 vs. Northern Colorado 66