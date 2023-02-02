Who's Playing

Northern Colorado @ Montana

Current Records: Northern Colorado 7-14; Montana 10-12

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Grizzlies and the Northern Colorado Bears will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dahlberg Arena. Montana will be strutting in after a win while Northern Colorado will be stumbling in from a loss.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Montana beat the Portland State Vikings 73-67 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Northern Colorado came up short against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks this past Saturday, falling 83-73.

Montana is now 10-12 while the Bears sit at 7-14. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Grizzlies are stumbling into the game with the 348th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.2 on average. Northern Colorado has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 348th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Montana have won eight out of their last 15 games against Northern Colorado.