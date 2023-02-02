Who's Playing

Northern Colorado @ Montana

Current Records: Northern Colorado 7-14; Montana 10-12

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Montana and the Northern Colorado Bears will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Dahlberg Arena. The Grizzlies have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Montana beat the Portland State Vikings 73-67 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Northern Colorado came up short against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday, falling 83-73.

Montana's win brought them up to 10-12 while Northern Colorado's loss pulled them down to 7-14. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Grizzlies are 348th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.2 on average. The Bears have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 348th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Montana have won eight out of their last 15 games against Northern Colorado.