The Montana Grizzlies will look for the split of their two-game Big Sky Conference series against the visiting Northern Colorado Bears in the earliest tip on the Monday college basketball schedule. The Bears won the opener on Saturday night when junior guard Bodie Hume hit a layup with one second left to give Northern Colorado (5-3) a 64-62 win. The Bears, fourth in the Big Sky at 2-1, are 2-2 on the road. Montana (3-6), which is in 10th place at 0-3, is 2-1 on its home court.

Tip-off from Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Mont., is set for 11 a.m. ET. Montana leads the all-time series 24-12, including a 12-6 edge in games played at Missoula. The Grizzlies are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Northern Colorado vs. Montana odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 130.5. Before making any Northern Colorado vs. Montana picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Northern Colorado vs. Montana spread: Montana -6.5

Northern Colorado vs. Montana over-under: 130.5 points

NC: Has won 20-plus games for three straight years

MON: None of the Grizzlies' opponents have scored more than 76 points and five have not surpassed 64

Why Montana can cover



Despite the slow start to the season, the Grizzlies entered the series with a plus-7.5 scoring margin, 126th-best in the nation. Sophomore forward Kyle Owens leads the Grizzlies in scoring and rebounding at 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He is connecting on 48.2 percent of his field goals, including 42.9 percent from 3-point range. As a true freshman last year, he played in all 31 games, earning nine starts in Montana's first 10 games.

Freshman guard Robby Beasley is also making his mark on the Montana offense, averaging 11.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. He is hitting 45 percent of his shots from the floor, including 57.1 percent from 3-point range. On Saturday against Northern Colorado, he scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds. His best game was a 17-point performance at Arizona on Dec. 22.

Why Northern Colorado can cover

The Bears have won two of their past three games and a big reason has been the play of Hume, who scored a career-high 27 points in a win over Idaho State on Dec. 22 and 14, including the game winning points, against Montana on Saturday. Hume also scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a win over Denver on Dec. 16. He is averaging 17 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and one block per game. He is also connecting on 54.5 percent of his shots from the field, including 45 percent from 3-point range.

Also powering the Bears' offense is junior guard Daylen Kountz, who is averaging 14.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He has scored in double figures in seven of eight games, including the past five in a row. His best game was a 26-point, six-rebound performance at Denver last month. He also had 14 points on Saturday against the Grizzlies. He played his first two seasons at Colorado.

